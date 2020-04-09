Boardwalk Connector Silver Sands State Park Closed Due to Coronavirus

The Department of Energy and Environmental Protection is closing the connector between the Silver Sands State Park parking lot and the main boardwalk in Milford because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

DEEP said the connector is closed indefinitely because the section of the boardwalk over the marsh is narrow so it’s difficult to maintain adequate social distancing.

People visiting the park will have access to the beach and DEEP said visitors must follow posted directional signage.

Kent Falls State Park in Kent and Seaside State Park in Waterford will be closed for the duration of the public health emergency because of challenges to maintain social distancing.