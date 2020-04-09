silver sands state park

Boardwalk Connector Silver Sands State Park Closed Due to Coronavirus

SILVER-SANDS-MILFORD-SAND-BAR-SIGN
NBC Connecticut

The Department of Energy and Environmental Protection is closing the connector between the Silver Sands State Park parking lot and the main boardwalk in Milford because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

DEEP said the connector is closed indefinitely because the section of the boardwalk over the marsh is narrow so it’s difficult to maintain adequate social distancing.

People visiting the park will have access to the beach and DEEP said visitors must follow posted directional signage.

Kent Falls State Park in Kent and Seaside State Park in Waterford will be closed for the duration of the public health emergency because of challenges to maintain social distancing. 

Local

yale-new haven hospital 24 mins ago

First Responders to Honor Health Care Workers at Yale New Haven Hospital

coronavirus 40 mins ago

17 Coronavirus Cases at Electric Boat; Four New Cases, Including Senior VP

Get the latest news on COVID-19 delivered to you. Click here to sign up for our coronavirus newsletter.

This article tagged under:

silver sands state park
Coronavirus Pandemic Local U.S. & World Video Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations NBC CT Responds Entertainment Entertainment News CT Live Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Traffic
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us