A boat that was out of water in Old Saybrook caught fire on Monday afternoon.

Firefighters responded to a marina in Old Saybrook at 12:20 p.m. after getting a report that a boat was on fire.

The fire department said the boat was on land to be stored for the off-season.

Video from the scene showed intense flames and heavy smoke.

The fire marshal’s office is investigating.