Boat explosion in New Haven sends 1 to the hospital

By Cailyn Blonstein

A boat explosion in New Haven on Monday sent one person to the hospital.

Firefighters and personnel from the state Dept. of Energy and Environmental Protection responded to a report of a boat explosion near 100 S Water Street around 6 p.m.

According to fire officials, one person was transported to the hospital. The extent of their injuries are unknown at this time.

It is believed that about two to three gallons of fuel spilled into the water. It has since been treated. DEEP personnel estimate it will be dissipated within 24 hours.

There is no threat of further fuel spills.

It's unclear what caused the explosion. The investigation is active and ongoing.

