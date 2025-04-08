Boat heading from New Haven to North Carolina missing: U.S. Coast Guard

A boat that was heading from Connecticut to North Carolina with three people aboard has not arrived at its destination and the United States Coast Guard is looking for information on the vessel.

The U.S. Coast Guard D1 Command Center is looking for information about the boat “Hot Chocolate,” which left New Haven, Connecticut and is heading to Ocracoke, North Carolina.

Anyone who has information is asked to call 866-842-1560.

