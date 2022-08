The boat launch at Ferry Park in Rocky Hill is closed after two vehicles drove into the Connecticut River overnight.

Firefighters said they are at the scene with police and the state Dept. of Energy and Environmental Protection.

According to officials, the vehicles that drove into the river are currently sitting at the bottom of the river and are leaking gas.

No injuries were reported.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Connecticut app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

It's unclear when the area will reopen.