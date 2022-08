Two people are injured after a boat accident in Stonington on Saturday morning.

Dispatchers received a call about a boating accident around 7:11 a.m.

Officials with the United States Coast Guard said the incident happened off of Latimer Point.

According to police, two people were on the boat and both reported injuries. The extent of their injuries is unknown at this time.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation. It's unclear what the boat hit.