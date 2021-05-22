Connecticut River

Boater Finds Body in Connecticut River

The medical examiner is investigating the cause of death

By Kaitlin McKinley Becker

generic police boat
Shutterstock

State and local police are investigating after a boater discovered a man's body Friday evening in the Connecticut River.

The boater called authorities when he made the discovery around 6 p.m. and then he stayed with the body so police could locate it, the Northwestern District Attorney's office announced in a statement.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

A Northampton Police Department dispatcher traced the boater's phone call to about a mile and a half south of the Coolidge Bridge, near the Rainbow Beach area in Northampton, Massachusetts.

Local

Norwalk 1 hour ago

Fire Erupts at Norwalk Business

Housatonic River 7 hours ago

Police ID Body of Missing Swimmer in Housatonic River

The Northampton police and fire departments responded by boat and recovered a male's body. The medical examiner is investigating the cause of death and the identification of the body.

No other information was immediately provided. An investigation is ongoing.

This article tagged under:

Connecticut RiverNorthampton
Top Video CT COVID Vaccine Latest Local Only in Connecticut NBCLX U.S. & World Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations Connecticut In Color Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us