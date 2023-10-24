Milford

Boaters find body in water near Milford marina: police

Milford police cruiser
NBC Connecticut

Police are investigating after a body was found in the area of Spencer's Marina in Milford on Tuesday.

The police department said boaters found the body, which has since been recovered.

Detectives responded to the scene and are actively investigating. The person's identity has not yet been released.

There is no indication that this incident is connected to the sinking of a small fishing boat off Westport. The body of a New York man was found Monday evening, and another boater is still missing.

No additional information was immediately available.

Milford
