Boating activities at Lake McDonough halted due to elevated water levels

By Angela Fortuna

The boat launch and recreation area at Lake McDonough is temporary closed due to elevated water levels.

The water level is higher than normal because of an ongoing dam safety project, according to the Metropolitan District.

Officials said all recreational boating activities are closed at the Barkhamsted lake effective immediately.

Lake McDonough is located off Route 219. The boat launch has been open on the weekends, and was scheduled to open daily starting May 1.

Authorities anticipate the lake will be able to reopen on May 15.

