Bobcat sightings on the rise in New Canaan

Bobcat sightings are on the rise in New Canaan, including in the parks, according to police.

New Canaan police said bobcats have been in the area for a long time and typically shy away from humans, but anyone who sees one should report it to New Canaan Animal Control and not approach the wild animal.

They said bobcats are by nature wary of people and pose little threat to public safety or human health, but unprotected pets and livestock might be at risk.

Precautions to take if you see a bobcat

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

Police are also offering tips on precautions to take if you do see a bobcat to reduce human-wildlife conflict and prevent the potential loss of pets or small livestock:

Never intentionally feed wildlife.

Don’t feed wildlife accidentally. Keep pet food and water inside. Keep garbage securely stored, especially if it is put on the curb for collection.

Keep an eye on your pets. Walk pets on a leash and accompany them outside, especially at night and early in the morning.

Use deterrents like noisemakers (bells on your dog’s harness or on your wrist or belt), clapping and waving your arms and shouting. If those don’t work, throw a small object like a tennis ball or water near the animal to startle it.

When hiking or walking on trails early in the morning be aware of your surroundings and keep your headphone sound to a minimum or off.

Tracking and reporting bobcats

You can see a map of bobcat sightings in the state here.

You can report a bobcat sighting to the state Department of Energy and Environmental Protection here.

Learn more about bobcats in Connecticut here.