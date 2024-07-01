Middletown

Bob's Stores confirms store closures, including all 10 Connecticut locations

By Bryan Mercer

Bob_s_Stores_Liquidation_Shows_Lackluster_Deals.jpg

On Monday, the parent company of Bob's Stores announced that all Bob's locations will be closed, and all inventory will be liquidated.

The announcement comes following the chapter 11 bankruptcy announcement that was made in June.

Layoffs for the retailer began in late May, and in early June the first round of store closings were made public.

That announcement included the Bob's locations in Southington and Hamden, CT.

Today, a longer list of New England locations was given, as the company said it will "close all of its Bob's locations and liquidate all inventory."

The list of stores includes the following locations:

 409 Main St Ansonia CT
 2300 Dixwell Ave Hamden CT
 179 Pavilions Dr Manchester CT
 416 East Main St Middletown CT
 195 Cherry St Milford CT
 172 Kitts Lane Newington CT
 504 Bushy Hill Rd Simsbury CT
 835 Queen St Southington CT
 910 Wolcott Waterbury CT
 287 Washington St Attleboro MA
 146 Whalon St Fitchburg MA
 50 Holyoke St Unit C242 Holyoke MA
 230 Main St Middleton MA
 59 Mazzeo Dr Randolph MA
 92 Cluff Crossing Salem NH
 3710 US-9 Freehold NJ
 191 Centereach Mall Centereach NY
 135-187 Sunrise Hwy West Islip NY
 1400 Oaklawn Ave Cranston RI
 167 Parkway N Waterford CT
 168 Milk St Westborough MA

According to the announcement, "Bob's Stores was unable to secure the finances needed to maintain operations."

The store website is currently under construction, with a notice that says it plans on offering an online shopping option in the future.

The company says gift cards and merchandise credits will be honored through close of business on July 14, 2024.

Going out of business sales are now underway for all stores that are still open, with July 14 listed as the final day of operation.

This article tagged under:

MiddletownManchesterWaterford
