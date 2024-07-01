Bob's Stores confirms store closures, including all 10 Connecticut locations

On Monday, the parent company of Bob's Stores announced that all Bob's locations will be closed, and all inventory will be liquidated.
The announcement comes following the chapter 11 bankruptcy announcement that was made in June.
Layoffs for the retailer began in late May, and in early June the first round of store closings were made public.
That announcement included the Bob's locations in Southington and Hamden, CT.
Today, a longer list of New England locations was given, as the company said it will "close all of its Bob's locations and liquidate all inventory."
The list of stores includes the following locations:
|409 Main St
|Ansonia
|CT
|2300 Dixwell Ave
|Hamden
|CT
|179 Pavilions Dr
|Manchester
|CT
|416 East Main St
|Middletown
|CT
|195 Cherry St
|Milford
|CT
|172 Kitts Lane
|Newington
|CT
|504 Bushy Hill Rd
|Simsbury
|CT
|835 Queen St
|Southington
|CT
|910 Wolcott
|Waterbury
|CT
|287 Washington St
|Attleboro
|MA
|146 Whalon St
|Fitchburg
|MA
|50 Holyoke St Unit C242
|Holyoke
|MA
|230 Main St
|Middleton
|MA
|59 Mazzeo Dr
|Randolph
|MA
|92 Cluff Crossing
|Salem
|NH
|3710 US-9
|Freehold
|NJ
|191 Centereach Mall
|Centereach
|NY
|135-187 Sunrise Hwy
|West Islip
|NY
|1400 Oaklawn Ave
|Cranston
|RI
|167 Parkway N
|Waterford
|CT
|168 Milk St
|Westborough
|MA
According to the announcement, "Bob's Stores was unable to secure the finances needed to maintain operations."
The store website is currently under construction, with a notice that says it plans on offering an online shopping option in the future.
The company says gift cards and merchandise credits will be honored through close of business on July 14, 2024.
Going out of business sales are now underway for all stores that are still open, with July 14 listed as the final day of operation.