Bob's Stores confirms store closures, including all 10 Connecticut locations

On Monday, the parent company of Bob's Stores announced that all Bob's locations will be closed, and all inventory will be liquidated.

The announcement comes following the chapter 11 bankruptcy announcement that was made in June.

Layoffs for the retailer began in late May, and in early June the first round of store closings were made public.

That announcement included the Bob's locations in Southington and Hamden, CT.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

Today, a longer list of New England locations was given, as the company said it will "close all of its Bob's locations and liquidate all inventory."

The list of stores includes the following locations:

409 Main St Ansonia CT 2300 Dixwell Ave Hamden CT 179 Pavilions Dr Manchester CT 416 East Main St Middletown CT 195 Cherry St Milford CT 172 Kitts Lane Newington CT 504 Bushy Hill Rd Simsbury CT 835 Queen St Southington CT 910 Wolcott Waterbury CT 287 Washington St Attleboro MA 146 Whalon St Fitchburg MA 50 Holyoke St Unit C242 Holyoke MA 230 Main St Middleton MA 59 Mazzeo Dr Randolph MA 92 Cluff Crossing Salem NH 3710 US-9 Freehold NJ 191 Centereach Mall Centereach NY 135-187 Sunrise Hwy West Islip NY 1400 Oaklawn Ave Cranston RI 167 Parkway N Waterford CT 168 Milk St Westborough MA

According to the announcement, "Bob's Stores was unable to secure the finances needed to maintain operations."

The store website is currently under construction, with a notice that says it plans on offering an online shopping option in the future.

The company says gift cards and merchandise credits will be honored through close of business on July 14, 2024.

Going out of business sales are now underway for all stores that are still open, with July 14 listed as the final day of operation.