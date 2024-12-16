Woodbridge

Bodies of two dead dogs found dumped in Woodbridge

By Angela Fortuna

Police are investigating after the bodies of two dead dogs were dumped in Woodbridge on Friday.

Woodbridge police said the dogs were found on Johnson Road around 11:45 a.m.

Woodbridge Regional Animal Control said a concerned citizen found the dogs and contacted authorities.

Animal control officials said both dogs were female and were micro bully breeds. One of the dogs was young and the other was an adult.

The young micro bully was white in color with brownish brindle patches around each eye, and the adult micro bully was white and tan in color.

The young dog was found in a garbage bag, animal control said. The dogs were transported to UConn to conduct necropsies.

Desmond's Army is offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of whoever is responsible.

Anyone with information is asked to call Woodbridge Regional Animal Control at 203-389-5991.

