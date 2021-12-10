Body Buried Under Crawlspace in Bridgeport Believed to Be Man Missing for 8 Years

A body found in the crawlspace of a Bridgeport home Thursday is believed to be a man who has been missing for eight years.

Bridgeport police said detectives exhumed a body believed to be Aryndel Castro on Thursday afternoon after a suspect in his disappearance was arrested and acknowledged disposing of the man’s body.

The body unearthed Thursday was buried under five feet of earth in a crawlspace under the detached garage of a home on Noble Avenue.

The office of the chief medical examiner will perform an autopsy today to try to identify the man.

The body was found the day after police investigating the disappearance of Castro arrested two suspects.

Castro was reported missing in September 2013 and the homicide unit got involved in the case the following spring.

On Thursday, police arrested Shawn Gibson, 45, of Hamden, and 55-year-old Terrance Boyd, of Columbia, South Carolina.

Police said there is strong evidence to believe that Gibson, with Boyd’s assistance, beat and choked Castro to death on the night of Sept. 22, 2013 at a rooming house on Noble Avenue, down the street from where the body was found, then bought cleaning supplies on multiple occasions and rented vans twice.

During an interview after he was arrested, Gibson acknowledge disposing of the body and agreed to cooperate with detectives to recover Castro’s remains, according to Bridgeport police.

Gibson was charged with murder and is being held on a $250,000 bond.

One he is extradited, Boyd will be brought to Connecticut and will also be charged with murder, police said.