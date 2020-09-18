Body Cam Footage Shows Struggle, Moment Bridgeport Police Officer Shot Suspect

The State's Attorney for the Judicial District of Stamford/Norwalk has released body camera footage that shows what led to a Bridgeport police officer shooting a man while responding to a call of a disturbance early Wednesday morning.

In the preliminary report, the state's attorney said that Bridgeport officers Eliud Henry and Sean Curran responded to a call reporting an assault on Clinton Avenue. When officers arrived, a resident pointed them to the third floor.

The body camera footage shows what appears to be blood smears on the wall as the officers come up a staircase. The footage then shows a man, later identified as 27-year-old Juan Villa, come into view, slam open a door to a bathroom and begin attacking another man inside.

According to the report, Villa was armed with a large knife. Henry first used a Taser to try to stop the attack, according to the report, but when it was ineffective he fired one shot from his gun.

The officers were able to get the victim away from the suspect and then called for medical assistance.

Villa was taken to the hospital and underwent surgery for what police described as a non-life-threatening injury. The victim was also taken to the hospital. Both men are expected to recover.

Officer Henry and Officer Sean Curran were placed on paid administrative leave, which is standard after officers are involving in a shooting, according to interim Bridgeport Police Chief Rebeca Garcia.

The State Police Eastern District Major Crimes Unit and the Stamford State's Attorney's Office continue to investigate.