Body Found at Mohegan Park in Norwich

A person who was walking through Mohegan Park in Norwich Sunday afternoon found a body protruding from the ground and police are investigating.
The man who found the body called police just before 4:15 p.m. because he thought what he saw might be a person, police said.
Police are not yet sure how the person died.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Norwich Police Detective Ken Wright at 860-886-5561, extension #3159 or the Norwich Police tip line at 860-886-5561 option #4.
