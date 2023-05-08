Body Found at Mohegan Park in Norwich

A person who was walking through Mohegan Park in Norwich Sunday afternoon found a body protruding from the ground and police are investigating.

The man who found the body called police just before 4:15 p.m. because he thought what he saw might be a person, police said.

Police are not yet sure how the person died.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Norwich Police Detective Ken Wright at 860-886-5561, extension #3159 or the Norwich Police tip line at 860-886-5561 option #4.

