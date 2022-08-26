Torrington

Body Found Burr Pond State Park in Torrington

A body was found in Burr Pond State Park in Torrington on Thursday.

Connecticut Environmental Conservation Police, Connecticut State Police Troop B, fire departments from Torrington and Winsted, and Trinity Health of New England responded and the body was found just off the shoreline, according to the Connecticut Department of Energy and Environmental Protection.

The female victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Office of Chief Medical Examiner and Office of the Chief State’s Attorney were notified.

CT Encon Police are currently investigating.

