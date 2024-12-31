Body found in Connecticut River at Haddam Meadows State Park

The Department of Energy and Environmental Protection (DEEP) is investigating after finding a body in the Connecticut River in Haddam on Monday.
DEEP said they responded to Haddam Meadows State Park after a body was found around 2:30 p.m. The person's identity is unknown.
The circumstances surrounding the death weren't immediately available.
State police said they are assisting with the investigation, which remains ongoing.
