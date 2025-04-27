Rocky Hill

Body found in Connecticut River in Rocky Hill

NBC Connecticut

An investigation is underway after a body was found in the Connecticut River in Rocky Hill on Sunday.

Police received a report from a boater on the Connecticut River shortly before 9 a.m. about a body in the water near the shoreline south of Ferry Park.

When police arrived, they said they found the body in the water.

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner was notified and is assisting with the investigation.

The person's identity is currently unknown and the cause of death is pending by the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.

The investigation is active and ongoing.

