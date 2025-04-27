Body found in Connecticut River in Rocky Hill

An investigation is underway after a body was found in the Connecticut River in Rocky Hill on Sunday.

Police received a report from a boater on the Connecticut River shortly before 9 a.m. about a body in the water near the shoreline south of Ferry Park.

Stream Connecticut News for free, 24/7, wherever you are. WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

When police arrived, they said they found the body in the water.

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner was notified and is assisting with the investigation.

Get top local Connecticut stories delivered to you every morning with the News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

The person's identity is currently unknown and the cause of death is pending by the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.

The investigation is active and ongoing.