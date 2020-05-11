Middletown

Body Found in Debris After Fire in Middletown

Middletown police are investigating after crews cleaning up after a fire found a body in the building.

Police said on April 5 the building at 311 Main Street Extension went up in flames. The fire caused heavy damage. The next day, while using an excavator to remove debris, crews found a body.

The victim has not been publicly identified.

Two days before the fire, the building owner found the window of the front door broken, and later reported it to police. At the time, the owner searched the building and did not find anything suspicious.

Police said the investigation is ongoing and there is no risk to the public. Connecticut State Police and the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner were called in to assist.

No other details were immediately released.

