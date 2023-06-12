Body found in Harbor Brook River in Meriden

A body has been found in the Harbor Brook River in Meriden on Monday morning.
Police said crews are currently working to recover the body near Columbus Avenue.
Authorities have not released details about the person's death.
The person's identity is unknown at this time.
The investigation is active and ongoing.
