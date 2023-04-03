Body Found in Pond in Westport

Police are investigating after a body was found in a retention pond in Westport Monday.
The address in the news release appears to be an office park on Greens Farms Road.
Police said investigation is just beginning and they have not released the person’s name because they are notifying family.
