Body found in Quinnipiac River in New Haven

Fire crews are working to remove a body that was found in the Quinnipiac River in New Haven on Sunday.

Firefighters were called to the river after getting a report from boaters about a possible body in the water.

When first responders arrived, they said they confirmed it was a body in the water. The body was found near the Grand Avenue Swing Bridge in the Clifton Street area.

Authorities have not released the person's gender or identity.

Fire officials said it's too early to determine if the person's death is suspicious.

The Grand Avenue Swing Bridge remains open at this time.