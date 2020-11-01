Body Found in Smoky Hartford Apartment: Fire Officials

An investigation is underway after fire officials said they found a body in a smoky apartment in Hartford on Sunday.
Crews were called to an apartment on Garden Street around 1:45 p.m.
When they arrived, they said there was no fire, but there were smoke conditions.
According to investigators, a body was found when officials responded to the apartment for a fire call.
It is unclear if the person's death was connected to the smoke conditions in the apartment.
No additional information was immediately available.