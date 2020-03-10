Body Found in Wallingford Is Believed to Be Missing Middletown Man

A body found in Wallingford is believed to be a 59-year-old Middletown man who has been missing since October and police said the medical examiner’s office will conduct an autopsy to confirm the identity.

A hiker found a body believed to be Peter Recchia in the woods along South Cherry Street in Wallingford Sunday, police said.

Personal property found around the body belonged to Recchia, who was reported missing Oct. 3, according to police.

The family of a missing Middletown man want police to keep up their search to find him.

“The items were conclusive enough to determine that it was Peter Recchia who was found,” a news release from police says.

Detectives from the Middletown Police Department spoke with Recchia’s family yesterday and let them know that Peter’s body was located. “Our thoughts and prayers got out to Peter’s family as they process the loss of their family member,” police said in a news release.