Wallingford

Death of Teen in Wallingford Investigated as Homicide

Missing teen Nolvin Diaz found dead in Wallingford
Silver Alert and NBC Connectiicut

The body of a missing 17-year-old Wallingford boy was found on Sunday and police are investigating his death a homicide.

Two kayakers found the body of Nolvin Diaz partially submerged in Community Lake behind the senior center in Wallingford around 1 p.m. Sunday, police said.

Police said there was evidence that he was submerged.

Local

coronavirus 1 hour ago

Hartford Police Announce Ongoing Dirt Bike and ATV Operations; Five Arrests Made Over Weekend

coronavirus 3 hours ago

Watch Live at 4:15 PM: Gov. Lamont to Provide Update on State’s Coronavirus Response

The Connecticut State Police were called in to assist with the crime scene and they have divers in the lake today, looking for any additional evidence as our detectives continue with the investigation, according to police.

Diaz had been reported missing on April 25 and was last seen around 8 p.m. on April 23, when he left home alone, according to the Silver Alert.

Police are asking anyone who had contact with Diaz to call Wallingford Police at 203 294-2800.

The office of the chief medical examiner will determine the cause of death.

This article tagged under:

Wallingford
Coronavirus Pandemic Kids Connection CT Resource Connection Local U.S. & World NBCLX Video Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations NBC CT Responds Entertainment CT Live Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Traffic
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us