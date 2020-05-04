Death of Teen in Wallingford Investigated as Homicide

The body of a missing 17-year-old Wallingford boy was found on Sunday and police are investigating his death a homicide.

Two kayakers found the body of Nolvin Diaz partially submerged in Community Lake behind the senior center in Wallingford around 1 p.m. Sunday, police said.

Police said there was evidence that he was submerged.

The Connecticut State Police were called in to assist with the crime scene and they have divers in the lake today, looking for any additional evidence as our detectives continue with the investigation, according to police.

Diaz had been reported missing on April 25 and was last seen around 8 p.m. on April 23, when he left home alone, according to the Silver Alert.

Police are asking anyone who had contact with Diaz to call Wallingford Police at 203 294-2800.

The office of the chief medical examiner will determine the cause of death.