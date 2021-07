A hiker found a body in Naugatuck near the Naugatuck River Tuesday afternoon, according to police.

Naugatuck Police confirmed they responded to the area of Platts Mill Road at Radnor Avenue for the report around 4 p.m. The body has yet to be identified.

The investigation is ongoing and no other details were immediately available. The road is closed in the area.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.