Body found near stream in North Haven

North Haven police generic
NBCConnecticut.com

An investigation is underway after a body was found near a stream in North Haven this weekend.

Police said a resident of Shawmut Avenue found a body in a culver near a stream that runs from the road to a wooded area on Saturday around 2:30 p.m.

According to investigators, the body appears to be a man in his 30s. The body was in decomposition.

The North Haven Police Investigative Services Division and the state Medical Examiner's Office are investigating the death. The man's identity has not been released.

Anyone with information is asked to contact North Haven Police Department.

