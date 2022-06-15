Police Investigating Suspicious Death of Man Found in Hartford's North End

Hartford Police are investigating after a man's body was found outside in broad daylight Wednesday afternoon.

Officials said they were called to Martin Street at about 4:30 p.m. to investigative. They later determined that the death appears to be suspicious.

Authorities said a caretaker was throwing away trash outside when they found the body, which had been there for about a day and a half to two days.

There are clear signs of assault on the body, according to police. The man's identity has not yet been released.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Connecticut app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

NBC Connecticut

People will be talking to people in the area and looking through video surveillance as a part of their investigation.

It's unknown if the crime occurred at the location the man's body was found. Investigators will be searching the backyard after their search warrant is signed.

Fire officials described it as a decomposed body. The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner is investigating. The Major Crimes Unit also responded to the scene.

No additional information was immediately available. Anyone with information is asked to contact Hartford Police.