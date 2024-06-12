New Haven

Body of fallen Minneapolis police officer brought to New Haven for burial

By Matt Austin

NBC Universal, Inc.

From Minnesota to Connecticut, people are mourning the loss of Officer Jamal Mitchell.

He was killed in the line of duty while serving in Minneapolis.

And on Wednesday, his family brought his body back to New Haven, where he grew up and will be buried.

A solemn flight landed at Bradley International Airport carrying the body of the fallen officer and his family members.

“It's heartbreaking, heartbreaking.  Gone too soon,” said Ronnell Higgins, Public Safety Commissioner.

Higgins is a relative of Officer Mitchell who grew up in New Haven.

Mitchell died in the line of duty while serving on the force in Minneapolis.

“Jamal answered the call. He had moved from Connecticut to Minnesota and to Minneapolis, and he wanted to be the change,” said Higgins.

Higgins says among his accomplishments there Mitchell helped save two people.

About two weeks ago, he was trying to assist a man who was shot when a suspect ambushed the officer and shot and killed him.

“We want people to know that we're here for them and we're ready to give our lives for somebody else. And Officer Mitchell is a huge example of that. And so although it's sad, it's also very proud,” said Chief Karl Jacobson, New Haven Police.

From Bradley, law enforcement from Connecticut and Minnesota traveled in a somber procession on Interstate 91 South to a funeral home in New Haven.

“Every single bridge and overpass had a fire department unit with a flag...It's just a lot of support for Officer Mitchell and his family. Like it should be,” said Jacobson.

“I really just wanted to be here to show my respects, you know, and because I appreciate what he's given back,” said Anita Birthwright, a family friend.

We’re told the 36-year-old went to Wilbur Cross High and that his mother wanted him buried in the city where his family has deep roots.

Many are remembering him and his sacrifice.

“As a hero, as a family man, as someone who loved God, someone who loved his family, as someone who just he would do anything for anyone,” said Higgins.

Funeral services are being planned at Hillhouse High on Monday at 11:00 a.m.

