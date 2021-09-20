Body Pulled From Scene of House Fire in Sherman

Crews have pulled a body from the debris of a house fire in Sherman, the Sherman Volunteer Fire Department confirmed Monday.

Emergency crews from multiple departments responded to the home at 57 Route 55 West in Sherman on Sunday for a house fire with reports of someone trapped in the basement. Two people were able to escape the home, but a third has been missing.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

The fire caused what fire officials described as "catastrophic" damage that caused the building to collapse before crews could fully search. After bringing in heavy equipment, crews found a body in the debris. That victim has not been publicly identified at this time.

The fire remains under investigation by the Sherman Fire Marshal’s Office and the Connecticut State Police Fire & Explosion Investigation Unit and the Western District Major Crime Squad. Investigators said there is no sign that there is anything criminal about it.