Boil Water Advisory Issued for Part of Old Lyme

Connecticut Water has issued a boil water advisory for part of Old Lyme and South Lyme.

The company said the Point O’Woods water system experienced low or no water pressure Thursday morning and a boil water advisory has been issued for the Point O’Woods and Oakridge Drive communities, which affects about 400 customers.

No other customers are affected, according to Connecticut Water.

Residents who are affected have been notified.

Customers in the affected area are urged to boil tap water as a precaution before using it for drinking, cooking, food preparation, baby formula or any purpose where it will be consumed.

Connecticut Water said the water does not need to be boiled for bathing, cleaning or any other purposes where it will not be consumed.

Connecticut Water said the advisory is precautionary, water samples will be tested and results are expected within two days.