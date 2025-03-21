Boil water advisory issued for parts of Branford

A boil water advisory has been issued for parts of Branford after a water main break.

The Regional Water Authority said there is a main break on East Main Street in Branford, which has caused a loss of water pressure in the surrounding areas.

The authority said it responded to isolate the main break from the rest of the water distribution system and is working to make repairs.

The precautionary boil water advisory is in effect for customers on the following streets in Branford:

Damascus Road

Deforest Drive

Frank Street

Gay Lea Drive

Indian Woods Road

Knollwood Drive

Limewood Avenue

Marks Court

Meadow Circle Road

Patrick Lane

Pine Orchard Road

Totoket Road

Windmill Hill Road

Woodvale Road

Customers in the affected area should boil all water used for human consumption, including drinking, making ice, brushing teeth, washing dishes and preparing food, according to the Regional Water Authority.

They advise bringing water to a full, rolling boil for at least one minute. If boiling water is not possible, use bottled water instead.

This advisory will remain in effect until repairs are completed and testing confirms that the water quality is safe, according to RWA.

You can learn more here.