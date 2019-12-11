winsted

Boil Water Advisory Issued for Some Winsted Homes

A boil water advisory has been issued for some homes in Winsted after a water main break on Monday.

Officials said the water main break caused the water system to lose pressure around 6 p.m.

"When water mains break, harmful microbes can enter the water system," authorities said in a release.

Crews are working to repair the break, but residents who believe they lost pressure are urged to boil water for the next 2 days until the problem is fixed.

Residents will be informed when tests show that the water no longer needs to be boiled.

Anyone with questions can contact Winsted Water Works at (860) 379-4101.

