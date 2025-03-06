Bolton

Bolton High School closed for the day due to power outage, smoke condition

NBC Connecticut

Bolton High School is closed for the day after a power outage and smoke condition in the building.

According to Bolton fire officials, emergency crews responded to the school on Brandy Street for a report of a power outage due to last night's stormy conditions.

Free 24/7 Connecticut news stream: Watch NBC CT wherever you are

When firefighters arrived, they noticed smoke in the building. The determined the smoke was coming from an electric motor in the building.

Bolton High School was originally put on a 2-hour delay, but later decided to close the high school for the day.

Get top local stories in Connecticut delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Connecticut's News Headlines newsletter.

This article tagged under:

Bolton
Dashboard
Newsletters Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Leading the Way to Better Health NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us