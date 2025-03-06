Bolton High School closed for the day due to power outage, smoke condition

Bolton High School is closed for the day after a power outage and smoke condition in the building.

According to Bolton fire officials, emergency crews responded to the school on Brandy Street for a report of a power outage due to last night's stormy conditions.

When firefighters arrived, they noticed smoke in the building. The determined the smoke was coming from an electric motor in the building.

Bolton High School was originally put on a 2-hour delay, but later decided to close the high school for the day.