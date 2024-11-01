Bolton

Some Bolton residents being advised to shelter in place after crash

By Angela Fortuna

NBC Connecticut

Some Bolton residents are being asked to shelter in place and lock their doors amid an active police investigation.

The town of Bolton said there is an accident at the intersection of Brandy Street and Hanover Farms, and people are being advised to avoid the area.

Town officials said people in the immediate area should shelter in place and lock their doors.

State police said the people inside of the car that crashed ran off.

If you see someone suspicious, police say you shouldn't approach them and to call 911 or Troop K at 860-465-5400.

No specific information about the incident was immediately available. The investigation remains ongoing.

