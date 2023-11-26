Bolton woman dies after crashing into mailbox and tree in Hebron

A woman from Bolton has died after she crashed into a mailbox and a tree in Hebron early Sunday morning.

State police said 23-year-old Sydney Ledoux, of Bolton, was traveling north on Route 85 near East Street shortly after 2 a.m. when she left the lane, crossed over the southbound lane and left the road.

After leaving the road, investigators said Ledoux hit a mailbox and then a tree.

Ledoux was later pronounced dead.

The crash is under investigation.