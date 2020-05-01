westport

Bomb Squad Called in After Hand Grenade Found in Westport Condo Complex

The Stamford Police Department bomb squad was called to Westport Friday after some reported finding a possible explosive at the Regents Park Condominium Complex.

Emergency crews were called to the complex at 1400 Post Road East when people working inside a unit reported finding what appeared to an inactive hand grenade. Out of caution, the bomb squad responded to do a sweet of the unit.

The bomb squad confirmed the grenade was inert and took it away. Nothing else was found.

There is no threat to the public, though the case remains under investigation.

