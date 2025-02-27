Bomb threat called in to Sen. Harding's Brookfield home

Police are investigating after a bomb threat was allegedly called into Sen. Stephen Harding's home in Brookfield.

Harding (R-Brookfield) issued a statement Wednesday night, saying he and his family are safe and grateful for the help of local law enforcement.

"My family and I are thankful for the always diligent and selfless work of the Brookfield, State and Capitol Police," Harding said. "Their action and attention to this matter has been extremely reassuring in a difficult time."

NBC Connecticut has reached out to police for more information but has not yet heard back.

The FBI said they can't comment on the matter at this time.

The reported threat is under investigation.