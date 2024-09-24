Bomb threat leads to evacuation of library at Trinity College

A reported bomb threat at Trinity College in Hartford led to the evacuation of the library Monday evening.
College officials said they received a threat at about 6:20 p.m. Hartford police and fire departments responded to the scene, along with campus safety.
Authorities evacuated and searched the library, and they ultimately determined that the threat wasn't credible.
No one was hurt. The incident remains under investigation.
