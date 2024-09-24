Trinity College

Bomb threat leads to evacuation of library at Trinity College

By Angela Fortuna

Trinity College
NBC Connecticut

A reported bomb threat at Trinity College in Hartford led to the evacuation of the library Monday evening.

College officials said they received a threat at about 6:20 p.m. Hartford police and fire departments responded to the scene, along with campus safety.

Free 24/7 Connecticut news stream: Watch NBC CT wherever you are

Authorities evacuated and searched the library, and they ultimately determined that the threat wasn't credible.

No one was hurt. The incident remains under investigation.

Get top local stories in Connecticut delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Connecticut's News Headlines newsletter.

This article tagged under:

Trinity College
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Leading the Way to Better Health NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities Telemundo Nueva Inglaterra
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us