university of new haven

Bomb Threat Prompts Evacuation of Building at University of New Haven

NBC Connecticut

People in an academic and administrative building at the University of New Haven are being evacuated as officials investigate a bomb threat.

A spokesperson said the university received a bomb threat for Harugari Hall via social media.

Police are conducting a search of the building. The threat is being investigated by university police, as well as local, state and federal law enforcement partners.

No additional information was immediately available.

