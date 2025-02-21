Attorney General Tong said bomb threat was made to his Stamford home

Attorney General William Tong said Friday that a bomb threat was made to his home in Stamford.

He said his family is safe and thanked law enforcement for their response.

“I want to thank the state and local police and first responders for their professionalism and hard work today in responding to this threat. I am grateful that my family is safe. I am going to continue to do my job fighting for and protecting Connecticut families,” Tong said in a statement.

No additional information was immediately available.