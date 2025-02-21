Stamford

Attorney General Tong said bomb threat was made to his Stamford home

Stamford Police Department
NBC Connecticut

Attorney General William Tong said Friday that a bomb threat was made to his home in Stamford.

He said his family is safe and thanked law enforcement for their response.  

Free 24/7 Connecticut news stream: Watch NBC CT wherever you are

“I want to thank the state and local police and first responders for their professionalism and hard work today in responding to this threat. I am grateful that my family is safe. I am going to continue to do my job fighting for and protecting Connecticut families,” Tong said in a statement.

No additional information was immediately available.

Get top local stories in Connecticut delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Connecticut's News Headlines newsletter.

This article tagged under:

Stamford
Newsletters Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Leading the Way to Better Health NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us