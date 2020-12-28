moosup

Bomb Threat to Moosup Post Office Was a False Alarm: Police

10 weeks before election day, postal problems in North Texas and around the nation have members of Congress investigating solutions and a bailout.
NBC 5 News

Plainfield Police responded to a post office in Moosup after they allegedly received a bomb threat this morning.

The incident happened at approximately 9:45 a.m.

The post office on South Main Street was evacuated and the road was closed by officials.

Local

entertainment venues 3 mins ago

Save Our Stages: Local Entertainment Venues Applaud Approval of Federal Funding

coronavirus in connecticut 1 hour ago

‘Bracing Ourselves': Doctors Urge People To Ring in the New Year at Home

Police said the state police bomb squad responded to the scene and conducted a search of the property, utilizing their explosives detection K9s.

There was no threat detected and the post office reopened shortly after, officials said.

Police said it was determined through further investigation that the direct line used to contact the post office was identified and traced to a local resident.

Officials responded to the residence and made contact with an elderly man who they say contacted the post office. The conversation had was misinterpreted, according to police.

The bomb threat turned out to be a false alarm and it was determined no threat was made. There is no risk to the community, officials said.

This article tagged under:

moosupPost Officebomb threatbomb threat investigation
COVID-19 and Vaccine Updates Local Only in Connecticut NBCLX U.S. & World Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Community Season of Giving Sports Dog House Video Traffic Connect To Healthier
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us