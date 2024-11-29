After bomb threats, lawmakers call for toned-down rhetoric

As law enforcement investigate bomb threats to several members of Congress, lawmakers hope to see toned-down political rhetoric going forward.

“I think that the rhetoric needs to be brought down, the heat and the kinds of words that are used make a difference,” Sen. Richard Blumenthal (D-Connecticut) said during an unrelated press conference outside the state Capitol.

Blumenthal’s comments came a day after bomb threats were made to six of Connecticut’s federal delegation, all Democrats.

Sen. Chris Murphy and Reps. John Larson (D-1st District), Joe Courtney (D-2nd District), Rosa DeLauro (D-3rd District), Jim Himes (D-4th District) and Jahana Hayes (D-5th District) all issued statements that they received threats on Thanksgiving.

None of those who received threats were available for comment Friday.

Blumenthal told reporters he was the only member of the delegation who did not, but he has received one in recent weeks.

“Yesterday's threats were not an isolated incident,” Blumenthal said, adding he’s received threats throughout his political career, but they have ramped up over the last year.

Rep. Hakeem Jeffries (D-Minority Leader) said the threats were signed “MAGA” at the end, a reference to President-Elect Donald Trump’s campaign slogan.

“America is a democracy,” Jeffries said in a statement. “Threats of violence against elected officials are unacceptable, unconscionable and have no place in a civilized society. All perpetrators of political violence directed at any party must be prosecuted to the full extent of the law.”

Earlier this week, some of Trump’s cabinet picks also received bomb threats.

University of New Haven professor and former FBI agent, Kenneth Gray, said such acts could be considered domestic terrorism.

“The definition of domestic terrorism includes these threatening acts to try to intimidate people or influence the government,” he said.

Gray said law enforcement will try to conclude their investigations and make arrests quickly as a deterrent to potential copycats.

He also noted police will be looking for more threats as we approach January, when Republicans will take control of Congress, lawmakers will certify the election results and Trump will return to the White House.

“Law enforcement will be extra vigilant in trying to identify anybody that is making such a threat,” he said.