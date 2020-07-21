State Bond Commission

Bond Commission to Vote on $7 Million Norwich Hospital Clean Up

Governor Ned Lamont will chair a meeting of the State Bond Commission to vote on funding for a Norwich hospital Tuesday morning.

The state Bond Commission is expected to vote on the $7 million needed to finish cleaning up the former Norwich Hospital property, four months after the General Assembly approved the funding on the eve of the state shutdown due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The meeting will start at 11 a.m. and will be available for the public to watch live on the Connecticut Network (CT-N) either through cable television or online at www.ct-n.com.

Once the property is cleaned, the town will transfer ownership to Mohegan Gaming & Entertainment.

Mohegan tribal leaders were preparing to receive proposed development plans for the 393-acre property when the coronavirus hit Connecticut and disrupted government and closed both Mohegan Sun and Foxwoods Resort casinos.

"This bonding could not come at a better time," said State Sen. Cathy Osten . "The region's economy has been battered with unemployment, and tourism is at a standstill thanks to the coronavirus. This funding is going to grow jobs and will be a regional engine for the economy once this pandemic has passed."

If approved, the $7 million would be provided through the state Department of Economic and Community Development.

