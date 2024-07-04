Windham

Boom Box Parade back in Windham for the 39th time

By Sydney Boyo

NBC Universal, Inc.

For the 39th time, the “Boom Box Parade” celebrated the Fourth of July in Windham.

“It’s fun,” said Willimantic native Yomaliz Adams “You see a lot of people that you know, a lot of people in the community.”

Free 24/7 Connecticut news stream: Watch NBC CT wherever you are

The parade concept first started in 1986 when organizers couldn’t find a marching band for the Memorial Day parade. Weeks later the WILI-AM radio played marching band music over air for the July 4th parade and the tradition has carried on.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

For some Willimantic natives like Luke Poulin, the parade brings hometown pride.

“I’ve been in the parade before and it’s a fun thing to do,” said Poulin. “I go down and I see people I know. I wave and we talk about it for weeks.”

Thousands watched the parade which started at Jilson Square. Families, organization, pets and even a 100-year-old woman all marched down Main Street.

Local

Groton 1 hour ago

Growing fight over submarine funding 

closer to free 2 hours ago

‘Closer to Free' rider who lost dad to cancer inspired to become oncology nurse

“I’ve been marching in this parade probably since I was about 6-years-old with the cub scouts,” said CJ Baker.

While the parade has no official theme, organizers urged marchers to wear red, white and blue and bring boom boxes and tune into the radio station.

This article tagged under:

WindhamWillimantic
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Leading the Way to Better Health NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities Telemundo Nueva Inglaterra
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us