Boston Bakery Closed This Week as Movie Starring Matt Damon, Casey Affleck Films There

Bova's Bakery in Boston is known for being open 24/7, but you won't be able to get their famous Italian bread or award-winning tiramisu this week because Matt Damon and Casey Affleck are coming to town.

The popular shop, which is located at 134 Salem Street in the middle of Boston's historic North End, announced it will be temporarily closed Monday through Friday to accommodate filming.

The family-owned bakery thanked its customers for their loyalty, patience and understanding, saying they'll see everyone on Saturday, March 25. Any online orders placed during March 20 through March 24 will not be shipped until Monday, March 27, the website noted.

Boston natives Damon and Affleck will be in the city to shoot scenes at Bova's for "The Instigators," an upcoming movie in which the two actors star as thieves who must go on the run after a robbery goes awry, Deadline reported.

The Boston Globe reports the bakery will specifically be the backdrop of a scene where an officer demands answers on a recent bank robbery.

“He starts smashing all the showcases and food until someone talks, and no one says anything,” owner Ralph Bova told the Boston Globe of the production’s plans for the space. “They’re taking all my showcases out, and they’re putting in their prop showcases, but they still want my food.”

Bova admitted to the Globe that will create more work for him, joking, "Can’t you just use a prop cannoli?”

Jokes aside, Bova told the Globe that he's "happy" to let production use his space, though he's admittedly a little nervous about closing for the first time, too.

“I don’t want to deprive my customers," he told the Globe, while also acknowledging that a little publicity never hurts.

Bova's family bakery has been featured in movies before including “Fever Pitch,” starring Jimmy Fallon and Drew Barrymore, and “What’s Your Number,” starring Anna Faris and Chris Evans.

North End residents and business owners previously received a notice that a feature film -- “Quincy” -- would be filming in the neighborhood, with both interior and exterior scenes shot at Bova’s Bakery. The notice said there will be parking restrictions and road closures during the time filming takes place.

According to Deadline, “The Instigators” is an Apple original and will be produced through Damon and Ben Affleck’s recently-announced studio, Artists Equity.