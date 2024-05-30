Boston

Boston-bound flight averts runway collision at Reagan National Airport

The Federal Aviation Administration released findings in a separate report last month that air traffic controllers are at high-risk for fatigue because of scheduling issues and staffing shortages

By Alysha Palumbo

NBC Universal, Inc.

A potential collision narrowly avoided at Reagan National Airport in Arlington, Virginia, Wednesday morning, when air traffic controllers cleared a Boston-bound American Airlines flight for takeoff, while a smaller King Air plane was cleared to land on an intersecting runway.

"American 2134, cancel takeoff clearance! Zero, Alpha, Alpha, go around, go around!" said an air traffic controller.

Free 24/7 Connecticut news stream: Watch NBC CT wherever you are

"Rejecting the takeoff, 2134," said the American Airlines pilot.

"Zero, Alpha, Alpha cannot go around, we were already on the ground," said the King Air pilot.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

The American Airlines plane had reached speeds of about 100 miles an hour when air traffic controllers ordered the pilot to abort takeoff.

Bill Connatser, who's flying out of Boston said, "Oh, my God, that's crazy!"

"That would be really scary if I was on that flight," said Jeannie who flew into Boston.

Local

Connecticut 2 hours ago

Lightning causes fire at Monroe home

Connecticut State Police 5 hours ago

State police investigating vehicle fire in Oxford

While fliers at Boston Logan International Airport were concerned, they were surprised to learn something eerily similar happened on April 18 with another Boston-bound flight at the same airport.

Passengers described the startling moments the planes collided on the tarmac during deicing. No one was hurt. Follow NBC10 Boston on... Instagram: instagram.com/nbc10boston TikTok: tiktok.com/@nbc10boston Facebook: facebook.com/NBC10Boston X: twitter.com/NBC10Boston

An air traffic controller instructed a Southwest Airlines flight to cross a runway, while a Boston-bound JetBlue flight was starting to takeoff from the same runway.

"Sounds crazy, sounds a little scary!" said Kaley Kralovic, who's flying out of Boston.

The Federal Aviation Administration released findings in a separate report last month that air traffic controllers are at high-risk for fatigue because of scheduling issues and staffing shortages.

While it's unclear if that played a role in either incident, new rules will go into effect this summer increasing the rest period between shifts for air traffic controllers.

"We actually have a friend who's an air traffic controller," said Jeannie. "He's just high stress, long hours."

Bart Calzada, who flew into Boston, said, "Just the turnaround rate, they usually don't stay there very long because of all that."

"I've heard about that in the past, them being overworked and being so tired, I mean it happens all across the country. They should just have more people working," said Connatser.

The FAA is investigating both incidents.

This article tagged under:

Boston
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Leading the Way to Better Health NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities Telemundo Nueva Inglaterra
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us