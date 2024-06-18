Celtics rolling rally schedule announced: Here's what you need to know

Boston Mayor Michelle Wu announced Tuesday morning that the city will hold a rolling rally parade on Friday at 11 a.m. to celebrate the Boston Celtics' 18th NBA Championship.

During the parade, the mayor's office said Celtics players will celebrate on Boston's famous duck boats, which has been the tradition in the city for past championship teams.

The parade will begin in front of TD Garden on Causeway Street, passing by City Hall Plaza and the Boston Common on Tremont Street and ending on Boylston Street by the Hynes Convention Center.

The city will hold a press conference at 1:30 p.m. Tuesday to share additional event details, including safety measures to make the parade a family-friendly celebration and preparations for the heat wave expected this week.

Wu spoke Monday about how the upcoming heat wave might factor in to any Celtics celebrations, and she said there were meetings going on Monday morning at City Hall, "to talk through what the projections are and what the forecasts are, if it is likely to be above a certain threshold of the heat index for multiple days at a time."

Later Monday, Wu's office declared a heat emergency in Boston, triggering cooling centers and other measures to keep the population cool.

"It's also the last week of school in the Boston Public Schools, and so there's some half days, and we're thinking about how that affects students who might need a full day of support as well," Wu said. "So we'll have more to come probably very shortly on that front."

The Celtics beat the Dallas Mavericks 106-88 on Monday night to win the franchise's 18th championship, breaking a tie with the Los Angeles Lakers for the most in league history. It was the first time they'd won the NBA title since 2008 and marks the 13th championship won this century by one of Boston's Big 4 professional sports franchises.