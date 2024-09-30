Boston

Boston Duck Tours marks 30 years: Here's how to score discounted tickets

You can get tickets online, using the promo code 30YEARS to score this week's discount

By Matt Fortin

Duck vehicle in downtown Boston, Massachusetts
Roman Babakin/Getty Images

Boston's iconic Duck Tours is celebrating its 30th anniversary this week — and you can get a special discount on tickets this week to mark the occasion.

Tickets are going for $30 starting Monday, and will be available for the discounted price until Friday.

Employees at the tourist attraction are being given 30 $5 bills to pay it forward or donate in any way they choose as another way to celebrate the big milestone.

Boston Duck Tours began in 1994 with 15 employees and four Ducks, the company wrote in its announcement. 30 years later in 2024, the tour company's fleet has grown to 28 Ducks and the company employs 200 people.

The legendary Duck Tours take sightseers through Boston's historic streets before plunging into the Charles River. Over half a million people take the tour each season, which runs from March to December.

