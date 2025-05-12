Real estate

This $10.9M Connecticut home has court flooring from the original Boston Garden

According to listing agent Jennifer Crowley of Douglas Elliman, the flooring was preserved when the original Garden shut down in 1995. It was sold off to collectors and eventually wound up in the hands of a previous owner

By Thea DiGiammerino

Inside the basketball court at 358 Lukes Wood Road in New Canaan, Connecticut, which features flooring from the original Boston Garden.
Roy Smith/Douglas Elliman

A luxury home currently on the market in Connecticut boasts a fixture to draw in Boston buyers - part of the original court flooring from the Boston Garden.

The historic detail is just one highlight of the seven-bedroom, 11-bath colonial compound, which sits on almost five acres of land at 358 Lukes Wood Road in New Canaan, Connecticut.

The property at 358 Lukes Wood Road in New Canaan, Connecticut
Roy Smith/Douglas Elliman
Roy Smith/Douglas Elliman
The property at 358 Lukes Wood Road in New Canaan, Connecticut

According to listing agent Jennifer Crowley of Douglas Elliman, the flooring was taken up and preserved when the original Garden shut down in 1995. It was sold off to collectors and eventually wound up in the hands of a previous owner.

They used it to renovate a barn on the property into a basketball court, complete with the iconic parquet flooring.

Inside the basketball court at 358 Lukes Wood Road in New Canaan, Connecticut, which features flooring from the original Boston Garden.
Roy Smith/Douglas Elliman
Roy Smith/Douglas Elliman
Inside the basketball court at 358 Lukes Wood Road in New Canaan, Connecticut, which features flooring from the original Boston Garden.

“What I find so interesting is, because Boston is known for its specific design with the inlay, you look at it and if you’re a Boston Celtics fan you immediately know it's flooring either replicated, or in this happens to be original,” Crowley said.

Crowley said the original house was built in 1941 and renovated in the 2000s, giving it elements of old world aesthetics mixed with more modern artistry. The property includes other historic details including reclaimed wood flooring from France.

A look inside the home at 358 Lukes Wood Road in New Canaan, Connecticut.
Roy Smith/Douglas Elliman
Roy Smith/Douglas Elliman
A look inside the home at 358 Lukes Wood Road in New Canaan, Connecticut.

The property also offers a pool and spa, guest home, golf simulator and putting green, bar area, gym and yoga studio, wine cellar, and home theatre. It is listed for $10.9 million.

